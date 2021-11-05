Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ IART opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

