Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.26. The stock had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,457. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.38. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $15,018,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,062.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $308,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,203 shares of company stock worth $39,372,706. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

