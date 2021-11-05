International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will post sales of $74.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.50 million. International Seaways reported sales of $99.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $293.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.02 million to $316.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $613.92 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $667.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

INSW stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 333,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16. International Seaways has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 7.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in International Seaways by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in International Seaways by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.