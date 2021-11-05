Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.20 million.Intevac also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ IVAC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.15. 39,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,081. Intevac has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

IVAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intevac stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Intevac worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

