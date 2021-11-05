Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $700.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $557.91.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $625.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $567.54 and its 200-day moving average is $507.70. The stock has a market cap of $170.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $631.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

