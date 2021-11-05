Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 146,953 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 336,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 42,432 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 92,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

