Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $282,000.

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $81.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $81.09.

