Invesco Ltd. Buys 594,499 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,438,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.97% of Duke Energy worth $734,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $101.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average is $102.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

