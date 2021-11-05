Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,709,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 849,912 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $856,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

NYSE TJX opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average is $68.37.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

