Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,822,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.85% of Welltower worth $650,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Welltower by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 86,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

WELL stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.