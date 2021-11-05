Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.42% of Danaher worth $796,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,418,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $305.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.07. The company has a market capitalization of $218.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,723 shares of company stock valued at $214,345,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

