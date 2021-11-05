Invesco Ltd. Purchases 223,543 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,540,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,543 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $690,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 92.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 25,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $327,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International stock opened at $181.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.08 and its 200-day moving average is $188.83. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.