Invesco Ltd. Purchases 96,716 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.63% of The Travelers Companies worth $607,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day moving average of $155.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

