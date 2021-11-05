Invesco Ltd. Sells 587,357 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,174,662 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 587,357 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $744,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $536,303,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $525,218,000 after buying an additional 318,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $423,707,000 after buying an additional 177,737 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.68.

EA opened at $142.48 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $440,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.