Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,766,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 727,890 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $625,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of UDR by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 106,115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of UDR by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UDR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,259,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 270.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $56.45.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

