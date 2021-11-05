Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.44% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $83,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $26.14 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25.

