ION Hits Market Capitalization of $686,256.33 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 146.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market cap of $686,256.33 and $28.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ION has traded up 106% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.38 or 0.00121518 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.12 or 0.00513222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00016843 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00056194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,671,220 coins and its circulating supply is 13,771,220 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

