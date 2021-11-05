Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

IONS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. 1,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

