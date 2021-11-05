Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $386.64

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.64 ($5.05) and traded as low as GBX 376.50 ($4.92). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 376.50 ($4.92), with a volume of 11,336 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 380.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 386.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £682.97 million and a PE ratio of -40.92.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

