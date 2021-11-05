iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.96

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.96 and last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 39.4% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

