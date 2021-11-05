iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 53.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period.

BATS:ACWV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.78. The company had a trading volume of 164,716 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

