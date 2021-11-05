iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Landaas & Co. WI ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 53.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period.

BATS:ACWV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.78. The company had a trading volume of 164,716 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.