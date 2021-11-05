iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sets New 12-Month High at $166.20

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $166.20 and last traded at $166.08, with a volume of 38267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.30.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $142,758,000. Finally, Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $136,211,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.