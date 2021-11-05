iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $32,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $121.18 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

