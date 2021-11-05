iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.9% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $14,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $119.21 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $85.03 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.