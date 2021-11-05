iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $199.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $125.61 and a one year high of $205.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.49.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

