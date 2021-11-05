iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.50

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.50 and last traded at $90.36, with a volume of 34601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 153,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 46,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

