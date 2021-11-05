iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHE opened at $191.47 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $167.75 and a twelve month high of $199.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.31.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

