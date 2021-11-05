Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Shares of ISDR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. 28,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.95 million, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.89. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

ISDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “d+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Issuer Direct stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Issuer Direct were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

