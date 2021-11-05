J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Eric Mcgee Sells 250 Shares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $197.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.85 and a 52 week high of $201.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on JBHT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.1% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 26,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

