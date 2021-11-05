James H. Wallace Sells 7,000 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GNTX stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 4,180.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after buying an additional 745,635 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,051,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 741,660 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 114.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 726,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gentex by 43.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after acquiring an additional 723,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.