Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JHG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

JHG stock opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,773,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

