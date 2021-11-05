Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $23.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $22.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $639.76 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $643.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $251.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 9,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

