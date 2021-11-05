Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GXO Logistics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $96.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.31. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $100.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $822,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

