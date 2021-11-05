Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $58.69 and a 52-week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $4,616,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,790,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

