Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLAG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.50 ($106.47) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €147.13 ($173.09).

HLAG opened at €222.20 ($261.41) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €196.59 and a 200 day moving average of €183.39. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a fifty-two week high of €235.60 ($277.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

