Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.16.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 191,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,046,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after acquiring an additional 71,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

