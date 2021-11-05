Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 50,034 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,477.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,384.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,385.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,129.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

