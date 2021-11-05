JMP Securities Raises Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $50.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Shares of INVH opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after purchasing an additional 424,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 953,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,721,000 after purchasing an additional 531,954 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

