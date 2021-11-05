John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

