John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.45.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.