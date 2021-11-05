Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.770-$9.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 billion-$94.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.30 billion.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $163.43. 6,208,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,875. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $139.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.79 and a 200 day moving average of $167.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.