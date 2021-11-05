Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,550. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $115.05 and a twelve month high of $272.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.14 and its 200 day moving average is $222.13.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $27,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

