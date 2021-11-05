Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,550. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $115.05 and a twelve month high of $272.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.14 and its 200 day moving average is $222.13.
JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
