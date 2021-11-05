JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Position Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in JOYY were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YY stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

