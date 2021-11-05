JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 4,652 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

