JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.19 Million Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 20.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA opened at $18.06 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.