JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.50% of Harrow Health worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Harrow Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Harrow Health by 48.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $443,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $128,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $322.73 million, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

