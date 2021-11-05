JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVO. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,764. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $265.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $226,988,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.