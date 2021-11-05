JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVO. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $341.50.
Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,764. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $265.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $115.95.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $226,988,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
