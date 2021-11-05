JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 531 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 415.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $69.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $69.53.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

