Judy A. Mccall Sells 30,000 Shares of Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC) Stock

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC) Senior Officer Judy A. Mccall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$15,600.00.

Shares of LBC opened at C$0.53 on Friday. Libero Copper & Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

