Julius Knowles Sells 23,803 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 23,803 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,296.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 15,967 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $669,815.65.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Julius Knowles sold 4,082 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $156,095.68.

On Monday, October 18th, Julius Knowles sold 13,786 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $519,732.20.

On Thursday, October 14th, Julius Knowles sold 4,383 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $175,889.79.

On Monday, October 4th, Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $150,064.76.

On Friday, October 1st, Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68.

On Monday, September 27th, Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,923,583.34.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $53.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6,151.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after buying an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

