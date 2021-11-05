Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.29. 108,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,743. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

